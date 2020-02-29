British Prime Minister Boris Johnson And Partner Announce Pregnancy And Engagement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds announce engagement and baby on the way.

According to CNN, the last child born to a sitting prime minister was in 2010 to David Cameron and his wife.

Symonds is also involved in politics, working as part of the campaign team that got Johnson re-elected as mayor in 2012.

She then became the younger director of communications of the Conservative Party.

Johnson has four children from his second marriage