Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bloomberg Uses Prime-Time TV To Talk About The Coronavirus

Bloomberg Uses Prime-Time TV To Talk About The Coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Bloomberg Uses Prime-Time TV To Talk About The Coronavirus

Bloomberg Uses Prime-Time TV To Talk About The Coronavirus

Michael Bloomberg bought three minutes of prime-time TV to talk about the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Politico, he presented himself as a steady leader during a time of crisis.

He said: “I know it is critical that the federal government work in close partnership with state and local leaders.” Bloomberg said handling issues like these “requires putting politics and partisanship aside.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

davidmigoldberg

david m goldberg Bloomberg Uses Prime-Time TV To Talk About The Coronavirus https://t.co/CSfkuzgFvX 2 days ago

SamRobersonJr

Samuel E Roberson Jr Now Bloomberg believes his money can demand 3 full minutes of airtime to "Address The Nation" like he is already PO… https://t.co/VsuTrZb4PD 3 days ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Bloomberg Uses Prime-Time TV To Talk About The Coronavirus: https://t.co/JwWqIcPJ6n #coronavirus #MichaelBloomberg 3 days ago

StevenT100069

Steven Tran 🧢🌷 @luxeprogressive @mang_spider @AndrewYang Yang is the first Asian American in recent history to have a seat at the… https://t.co/T4sWSqmvkZ 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi, discusses Delhi violence, coronavirus [Video]Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi, discusses Delhi violence, coronavirus

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside Parliament. Both leaders met for the first time after Delhi Assembly polls. Calling it a courtesy meeting, Kejriwal said..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:23Published

Chinese manufacturing hits record lows amid Wuhan virus [Video]Chinese manufacturing hits record lows amid Wuhan virus

BEIJING — Some great news coming out of China amid the whole Wuhan virus debacle. Chinese manufacturing activity plummeted at a record rate in February, while the boys in Beijing were lying to the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.