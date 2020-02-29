Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: FDA Grants NY State Permission To Run Its Own Tests

Coronavirus Update: FDA Grants NY State Permission To Run Its Own Tests

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: FDA Grants NY State Permission To Run Its Own Tests

Coronavirus Update: FDA Grants NY State Permission To Run Its Own Tests

The FDA has granted New York permission to run its own coronavirus testing; TV 10/55's Christina Fan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: White House Announces New Travel Restrictions, FDA Approves Testing In New York State [Video]Coronavirus Update: White House Announces New Travel Restrictions, FDA Approves Testing In New York State

The White House has announced new travel restrictions in response to the coronavirus outbreak, and the FDA just approved testing for the virus in New York State; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:33Published

Coronavirus Update: FDA Approves Testing For Virus In New York State [Video]Coronavirus Update: FDA Approves Testing For Virus In New York State

Washington State has declared a state of emergency after reporting the first person to die of the deadly virus in the United States. This comes as the FDA approved testing for the virus in New York..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.