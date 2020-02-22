Global  

US signs peace deal with Afghanistan's Taliban after 18 years of war

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:30s
Recent related news from verified sources

US set to sign peace deal with Afghanistan’s Taliban

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The United States is poised to sign a peace agreement with Taliban militants on...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CTV News•France 24•IndiaTimes


U.S.,Taliban to Sign a Peace Deal, Ending Long-time Feud

U.S.,Taliban to Sign a Peace Deal, Ending Long-time FeudAfter decades of war, U.S. and Taliban forces have agreed to sign a peace agreement if the week-long...
HNGN - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes•Newsy



Tweets about this

Jinger_Ellie

Jinger_Ellie🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @COsweda: The troops are coming home after 19 years. https://t.co/8w2rKM4VQD 36 seconds ago

Lynne_Shine

Lynne Shine RT @jsolomonReports: Breaking: U.S. signs historic peace deal with Taliban that could end America's longest war and fulfill another Trump c… 53 seconds ago

ConservDirect

Conservative Direct U.S. Signs Peace Deal With Taliban In Afghanistan https://t.co/vNm5ITMuVw #maga #trumptrain #kag #tcot #2a 57 seconds ago

RealBubbaBeason

🇺🇸 Bubba 🇺🇸 RT @mchooyah: Pardon me if I don’t hold my breath... https://t.co/VAJJ0RcRIM 58 seconds ago

pvvult

P V ❤️🇺🇸TRUMP❤️🇺🇸 RT @Brusocrew5: ✅ More #winning w/ our Great President ⁦@realDonaldTrump ! ⁩ U.S. Signs Peace Deal With Taliban After Nearly 2 Decades Of… 59 seconds ago

Tom72415976

Tom RT @BattleBornThom: What are the war mongers going to do without their war to make millions on? I’m sure Nancy will try to impeach Trump… 1 minute ago

EYEFOLLOWHIM

LAURA⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Holly_WV: Remember when every Democrat in Washington told us Trump would take us into WW3? How we should “Fear” him having control over… 1 minute ago

AndreRic1960

Andre WWG1WGA⭐⭐⭐ RT @zeusFanHouse: US Signs #Peace Deal With #Taliban,Will Withdraw All Troops If Taliban Keeps Word #MikePompeo personally oversaw signing… 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Praises Deal With Afghanistan [Video]Trump Praises Deal With Afghanistan

President Donald Trump said he would personally meet with leaders of the Taliban. He rejected criticism of the U.S. making a deal with the insurgents in Afghanistan. The deal paves the way for a full..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

U.S. to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in deal [Video]U.S. to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in deal

U.S. and Taliban leaders have signed a peace agreement, the first step in ending the war in Afghanistan.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:28Published

