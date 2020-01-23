Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela Arrested For Domestic Violence
Steven Spielberg’s daughter, Mikaela Spielberg was arrested and charged with domestic violence in Nashville, Tennessee.
According to Newser, she was put on a “12-hour hold” even though her $1,000 bond was posted.
Her fiance, Chuck Pankow confirmed the arrest but called it “a misunderstanding” and said no one was hurt.
The arrest comes a week after Mikaela claimed she was a porn star.
Mikaela was adopted by Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw into a family with six other children.