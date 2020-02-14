Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Baby Girl On Long Island Born On Leap Day

Baby Girl On Long Island Born On Leap Day

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:24s - Published < > Embed
Baby Girl On Long Island Born On Leap Day

Baby Girl On Long Island Born On Leap Day

A baby girl on Long Island is 1 in 1,400 "leaplings," or Leap Day babies.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Father Surprises His Daughter After 3rd Deployment In Afghanistan [Video]Father Surprises His Daughter After 3rd Deployment In Afghanistan

A Long Island girl thought the news was filming at her school on Friday for a story on her physical education class, but instead she got the ultimate Valentine's Day treat; CBSN New York's John Dias..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:06Published

Soldier Surprises Daughter At School In Lindenhurst [Video]Soldier Surprises Daughter At School In Lindenhurst

After months apart, the father of a little girl on Long Island traveled thousands of miles to surprise her for Valentine's Day.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.