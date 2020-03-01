Loan assistance for flood victims

Shows us....while some are trying to use those loans to help with their dag..others nt to u the money to help tm get new home.

Tc : 53:2 about to be gin mch torrow... but manfolks here in our ea, includingany here inwhi the effects the last day oocto d the first dayf november.

A big reason why they came out today to get some hesuffered ma during the halloween floong...and considering a low interest loan...tposbly help m get out of his home...and into a new one someone else.

Tc : 48:48 "you were able to relocate if you want to will ve funding for relocation...."

Bob and many others in whitesboro were hoping fema was going to offer buyouts toet peopleike him who have been repeatedly flooded in the past several years...out... tc : 57:35 "with this buyout that we thought might come through and it didn't come through, you know that leaves you kind of hanging."

Although fema denied individual assisatnce...the statelso askedor federal help for residents in terms of low interst loan..and that was granted this week... tc : 38:12 "renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to rpair orreplac personal property and that does include automobiles, homeners are eligible for that 40,000 per personal property plus up toanhe damage and then businesses can borrow up to $2 milln for physical damage, economic injury or some combination of bothut that's all based on need."

So if you quailfy, you can use a u.s. small business administartion disaster loan to help you relocate...and why do people like bob jones want to get out...it's not just because he s continually ke repairs and replace things....it's more...a peace of mind... tc : 54:56 "17 i had water that got to within 3 inches of the cellar ceiling and it's destroyed everything in the cellar."

Tc : 55:08 "this time in 2019 it went higher to the cellar ceiling, it got to an inch d half intothe first floor."

Tc : 00:37 "i have five dogs so have my fe and fi dogs going down the street where i lived and thwater was aeady up to knees and i'm walking."

Tc : 01:06 "we managed toet up the street but we should've never stayed as long as d."

The federal reps will be here onhand to answer questions and get the loand process going...here at the whitesboro firehouse and at teh newport firehouse.untimarch 12th.

The deadline to apply for low interst loans is april 27th.

Yiou can also apply online.

Tc : 41:48 "whether you think it's right for you or nowencourage people to apply, don't self select, because we offer y ale and it not right for you that's fine it's still a tool in your rove tool kit."

Tc 54:13-54:27 and if you would like to get some informati, jt log on to disasterlloan.sba.gov.

We'll have all that information fir you on our website...wktc.com.

In whitesboro, gary liberatore, news channel 2.

Coming up... the south carolina primary is underway.

We'll have