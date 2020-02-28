Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason on Saturday, February 29, 2020

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason on Saturday, February 29, 2020

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason on Saturday, February 29, 2020Cool temps continue
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nbc6

NBC 6 South Florida RT @JohnMoralesNBC6: Today in Miami Hi 70° Lo 62° Avg 66° (-5° colder than normal) Rain 0 Max gust N 26 mph I'll have South Florida's mo… 2 days ago

JohnMoralesNBC6

John Morales Today in Miami Hi 70° Lo 62° Avg 66° (-5° colder than normal) Rain 0 Max gust N 26 mph I'll have South Florida's… https://t.co/sVBh2aHYnd 2 days ago

RaCuevas

RaCu RT @JohnMoralesNBC6: Today in Miami Hi 86° Lo 71° Avg 79° (+8° hotter than normal) Rain 0.32" Max gust S 33 mph I'll have South Florida'… 3 days ago

JohnMoralesNBC6

John Morales Today in Miami Hi 86° Lo 71° Avg 79° (+8° hotter than normal) Rain 0.32" Max gust S 33 mph I'll have South Flori… https://t.co/GCHfJOBRpS 3 days ago

chicago2503

[email protected] RT @JohnMoralesNBC6: Today in Miami Hi 85° Lo 71° Avg 78° (+7° hotter than normal) Rain: Trace Max gust S 27 mph I'll have South Florida… 4 days ago

JohnMoralesNBC6

John Morales Today in Miami Hi 85° Lo 71° Avg 78° (+7° hotter than normal) Rain: Trace Max gust S 27 mph I'll have South Flor… https://t.co/TtHe1jGEzr 4 days ago

Galileasun

Ms. Lourdes Marrero RT @JohnMoralesNBC6: Today in Miami Hi 80° Lo 68° Avg 74° (+3° hotter than normal) Rain 0 Max gust SE 30 mph I'll have South Florida's m… 5 days ago

JohnMoralesNBC6

John Morales Today in Miami Hi 80° Lo 68° Avg 74° (+3° hotter than normal) Rain 0 Max gust SE 30 mph I'll have South Florida'… https://t.co/nqTAH3EuMc 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Friday, February 28, 2020 [Video]Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Friday, February 28, 2020

Mostly sunny, dry and chilly. Highs in the low 60s.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:32Published

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Friday, February 28, 2020 [Video]Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Friday, February 28, 2020

Mostly sunny, dry and chilly. Highs in the low 60s.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.