Bloomberg Not Liked In South Carolina

Michael Bloomberg was not on the ballot for South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary.

According to Reuters, Bloomberg will appear in the ballot for the first time on Super Tuesday.

Edison Research reported Bloomberg with the highest unfavorable opinion score in exit polls.

Nearly seven in 10 South Carolina voters told Edison they held an unfavorable opinion of Bloomberg.

Bloomberg opted out of being on the ballot for the first four states and focused more on the 14 Super Tuesday states.
