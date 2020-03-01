Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Uber Suggests For Workers To Stay Home If They Feel Sick

Uber Suggests For Workers To Stay Home If They Feel Sick

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Uber Suggests For Workers To Stay Home If They Feel Sick

Uber Suggests For Workers To Stay Home If They Feel Sick

Tech giants began adopting additional safety measures to minimize their employees’ exposure to the coronavirus.

According to Gizmodo, these include restricting travel or canceling pre-scheduled events.

Uber sent out a memo to employees with the same tips as public officials, including washing your hands frequently.

One tip they suggested was that if drivers felt sick they should stay home.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.