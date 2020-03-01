TYLER HPD Cops Dispatchers

??d.

It's a workforce crisis across the nation.

Police departments big and small?

Facing the same challenges?

Recruiting and retaining employees on the front line.

From police officers to dispatchers?

The city of henderson says there is a need?

And the pay isn't too shabby.

Tyler druin explains how you could start the process to a new career with many rewards.

(((nats police car)))) when emergency situations are in progress police officers are the first to respond.

Keeping our street's safe and our families even safer!?

Finding qualified candidates to wear the badge has proven difficult for agencies which is why ??d has went outside the county to recruit the recruit.

"we are looking for people that are highly driven people, that have high character and high morals, that want to give back to our community, that want to make henderson a better place, help us protect and serve in our community" candidates should be 21 year of age or older, a high school graduate with no prior felonies, or dui convictions within the last 5 years?

Recruits start out at nearly 20 bucks an hour?

With state retirement.

Rookie's will hit the streets after a 24 week police academy.

For our brothers in blue?

The job wouldn't be saf?

Officers couldn't stay informe?

Accountabilit y concerns would aris?

And the streets would be chaos without 911 dispatchers!

"the dispatchers are extremely important, they're the ones that get the info we need as police officers when we are responding to a scene, to have a qualified dispatcher that can come in here, thats able to talk to people and remain calm and get the info we need is huge" several positions are open right now for those 911 call taker position?

Starting out at 15.97 an hour!

But maybe you aren't so sure, and you want to learn more about policing and what it takes.

You're in luck!

Since 2003 ??

D has been offering a citizens police academy!

Teaching the public everything from shooting gun?

To traffic stop?

Police policie?

And crime scene operations!

The 37th class starts march 10th?

With 15 open seats available.

If you are interested in any of the open positions within the henderson police department, or if you're interested in attending the citizen police academy you can head to the city of henderson's website, tyler druin 44news.

