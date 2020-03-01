Global  

Police use beanbag round on man who allegedly threatened officers at Painesville gas station

Police used a less-than-lethal beanbag round on a man near a gas station in Painesville after he crashed into a gas pump and several cars and then allegedly threatened officers, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

