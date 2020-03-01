Global  

Muriel's Wedding movie (1994)

Muriel's Wedding movie (1994)

Muriel's Wedding movie (1994)

Muriel's Wedding movie trailer (1994) - Plot synopsis: A young social outcast in Australia steals money from her parents to finance a vacation where she hopes to find happiness, and perhaps love.

Director: P.J.

Hogan Writer: P.J.

Hogan Stars: Sophie Lee, Roz Hammond, Toni Collette Genre: Comedy, Drama
camy_cul

Camy Cul @girlsreallyrule Muriel’s Wedding. Australian. 1994. Toni Colette’s first movie. It’s brilliant. 22 hours ago

JacobDavison_

Jacob Davison RT @VermillionWorks: Post 4 female movie characters that mean the world to you. Kidda (Blood of Heroes) Sarah (Labyrinth) Alita (ALITA: Ba… 2 days ago

VermillionWorks

Sarah Ɲ. Post 4 female movie characters that mean the world to you. Kidda (Blood of Heroes) Sarah (Labyrinth) Alita (ALITA:… https://t.co/P63xq46ahb 2 days ago

timalmond

Tim Almond @AHart1974 @btharris93 Mamma Mia just makes ABBA worse. Muriel's Wedding or ABBA The Movie. 3 days ago

JanuaryMovie

HappyMarchMovieChallenge RT @stonegasman: #HappyJanuaryMovieChallenge (JAN. 12: TRANSFORMATION: FAVORITE MOVIE GLOW-UP) @JanuaryMovie Toni Collette in MURIEL'S WE… 1 week ago

FrancisGlass14

Francis Glass @spookalie Atta Girl! Have you seen 'Muriel's Wedding ' ? I sort of fell in love with ABBA along with that movie. Look after your heart. 1 week ago

