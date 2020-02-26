Warren Attacks Democratic Rivals After South Carolina Loss

After losing in South Carolina, Sen.

Elizabeth Warren attacked her Democratic rivals.

According to Politico, she hit Sen.

Bernie Sanders, saying “he calls for things he fails to get done.” Warren said: “This crisis demands more than a senator who has good ideas.” The senator has not placed first or second in any of the four state before Super Tuesday.

Warren admitted the election hasn’t gone as she’d hoped but looks forward to “gaining as many delegates to the convention as we can.”