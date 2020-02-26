Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Elizabeth Warren > Warren Attacks Democratic Rivals After South Carolina Loss

Warren Attacks Democratic Rivals After South Carolina Loss

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Warren Attacks Democratic Rivals After South Carolina Loss

Warren Attacks Democratic Rivals After South Carolina Loss

After losing in South Carolina, Sen.

Elizabeth Warren attacked her Democratic rivals.

According to Politico, she hit Sen.

Bernie Sanders, saying “he calls for things he fails to get done.” Warren said: “This crisis demands more than a senator who has good ideas.” The senator has not placed first or second in any of the four state before Super Tuesday.

Warren admitted the election hasn’t gone as she’d hoped but looks forward to “gaining as many delegates to the convention as we can.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Warren attacks Bloomberg in debate over claims he told pregnant employee to 'kill it'

Sen. Warren used time during the South Carolina Democratic debate to attack Bloomberg over...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

WEAU13News

WEAU 13 News Sanders was the target of persistent attacks in Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate, both from his more modera… https://t.co/m7AUAYxB2c 3 days ago

WCJB20

WCJB-TV20 Sanders was the target of persistent attacks in Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate, both from his more modera… https://t.co/rASQ8jeMeO 4 days ago

kinamalie

kinamalie™ RT @USRealityCheck: 'Nothing I'm saying is radical': Sanders brushes off attacks in chaotic debate – as it happened Sanders and Bloomberg u… 4 days ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 'Nothing I'm saying is radical': Sanders brushes off attacks in chaotic debate – as it happened Sanders and Bloombe… https://t.co/XEsbE3yuhB 4 days ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 'Nothing I'm saying is radical': Sanders brushes off attacks in chaotic debate – live: * Sanders and Bloomberg unde… https://t.co/iwnzHYKxu9 4 days ago

tribilintoby

chabeli RT @usatodayDC: The frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination took fire on the South Carolina debate stage from his rivals on… 4 days ago

usatodayDC

USA TODAY Politics The frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination took fire on the South Carolina debate stage from his ri… https://t.co/SwkuEgLjyU 4 days ago

SteveSagarra

Steve Sagarra RT @AP: Elizabeth Warren called Mike Bloomberg “a billionaire who calls people fat broads and horse-faced lesbians." Bernie Sanders slammed… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

John Legend campaigns for Warren in South Carolina [Video]John Legend campaigns for Warren in South Carolina

John Legend joined 2020 presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren for a campaign event in South Carolina on Wednesday and used his speech to contrast the Massachusetts senator with President Donald Trump.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:52Published

Dems Attack Bernie On The Debate Stage [Video]Dems Attack Bernie On The Debate Stage

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) faced an onslaught of attacks on the debate stage as the front-runner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.