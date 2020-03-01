Biden wins big in South Carolina; Steyer bows out

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) REPRESENTATIVE JAMES CLYBURN (D) SOUTH CAROLINA, SAYING: "Ladies and gentleman, my good friend, one who I know, who you know but most of all who knows us." It didn't take long after the polls closed Saturday in South Carolina for former Vice President Joe Biden to be declared a big winner of the state's democratic primary.

After losing in the three previous contests - this was seen as a must win for Biden, who watched his national lead for the Democratic presidential nomination get eclipsed by Vermont senator Bernie Sanders.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH): JOE BIDEN, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, SAYING: "For all of those of you who've been knocked down, counted out, left behind, this is your campaign.

Just days ago the press and the pundits had declared this candidacy dead, now thanks to all of you - the heart of the Democratic party - we should just won and we won big because of you." Biden logged an impressive and widespread win, scoring big with men and women, black and white, young and old.

He won every demographic.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH): JOE BIDEN, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, SAYING: "And the way we do this is by bringing Americans together of every race, ethnicity, gender, economic station, democrats, republicans, independents, people of every stripe -look just like we did here in South Carolina." A late endorsement from influential South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn was seen as key for helping the Biden campaign turn the corner, especially with South Carolina's huge black electorate.

Despite Saturday's big win, Biden still trails Sanders in total delegate count.

Focus now turns to Super Tuesday - just days away.

That's when 14 states hold their primaries -putting up for grabs one-third of total national delegates in one day.

There will be at least one less candidate to vote for though: SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) BILLIONAIRE ACTIVIST TOM STEYER, SAYING: "This has been a great experience.

I have zero regrets." Billionaire Tom Steyer quit after coming in a distant third place.