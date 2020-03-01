Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joe Biden > Biden wins big in South Carolina; Steyer bows out

Biden wins big in South Carolina; Steyer bows out

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
Biden wins big in South Carolina; Steyer bows out

Biden wins big in South Carolina; Steyer bows out

An outpouring of black voter support propelled Joe Biden to a convincing early victory in South Carolina's Democratic primary, resurrecting his faltering White House bid.

Conway G.

Gittens looks at the scorecard.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Biden wins big in South Carolina; Steyer bows out

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) REPRESENTATIVE JAMES CLYBURN (D) SOUTH CAROLINA, SAYING: "Ladies and gentleman, my good friend, one who I know, who you know but most of all who knows us." It didn't take long after the polls closed Saturday in South Carolina for former Vice President Joe Biden to be declared a big winner of the state's democratic primary.

After losing in the three previous contests - this was seen as a must win for Biden, who watched his national lead for the Democratic presidential nomination get eclipsed by Vermont senator Bernie Sanders.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH): JOE BIDEN, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, SAYING: "For all of those of you who've been knocked down, counted out, left behind, this is your campaign.

Just days ago the press and the pundits had declared this candidacy dead, now thanks to all of you - the heart of the Democratic party - we should just won and we won big because of you." Biden logged an impressive and widespread win, scoring big with men and women, black and white, young and old.

He won every demographic.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH): JOE BIDEN, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, SAYING: "And the way we do this is by bringing Americans together of every race, ethnicity, gender, economic station, democrats, republicans, independents, people of every stripe -look just like we did here in South Carolina." A late endorsement from influential South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn was seen as key for helping the Biden campaign turn the corner, especially with South Carolina's huge black electorate.

Despite Saturday's big win, Biden still trails Sanders in total delegate count.

Focus now turns to Super Tuesday - just days away.

That's when 14 states hold their primaries -putting up for grabs one-third of total national delegates in one day.

There will be at least one less candidate to vote for though: SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) BILLIONAIRE ACTIVIST TOM STEYER, SAYING: "This has been a great experience.

I have zero regrets." Billionaire Tom Steyer quit after coming in a distant third place.



Recent related news from verified sources

Biden rolls to big projected South Carolina win, buoyed by black voter support

An outpouring of black voter support propelled Joe Biden to a convincing projected victory in South...
Reuters India - Published

Tom Steyer ends campaign after Biden wins South Carolina primary

Billionaire and environmental activist Tom Steyer is ending his presidential bid, his campaign told...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

SusanIverach

Susan Iverach RT @usa_is_free: Biden wins first 2020 victory in South Carolina primary https://t.co/3pftpfk5Xe… 5 seconds ago

Al61562896

Al RT @schwartzbCNBC: NEW: Joe Biden bundlers are seeing surge of pledges from new big money donors after his win in South Carolina. Many of… 9 seconds ago

Sheathemetfan

Shea RT @RealWayneRoot: Really? I didn’t know it ever started? And to think you could have avoided dancing like an uncoordinated white nerd to a… 11 seconds ago

kjones88swag

KENJI™ RT @AP: Joe Biden wins South Carolina Democratic primary in his first victory of 2020 campaign. #SCPrimary #Election2020 https://t.co/x8Mte… 14 seconds ago

WinerHarvey

Harvey Winer Trump tells Bloomberg to exit race after Biden win https://t.co/yUheoerArW billionaires, are billionaires no matter… https://t.co/DvIYIcL6tw 28 seconds ago

Sachartoff

Noah Sachartoff RT @StefFeldman: Joe Biden is using his victory speech in South Carolina to lift up the other Democrats who need wins down ballot in the st… 30 seconds ago

Global_Liferaft

PJ RT @Philip_Elliott: Former VP Joe Biden wins South Carolina, heads into Super Tuesday as the main rival to Sen. Bernie Sanders. https://t.c… 37 seconds ago

bdw_indiana

Bruce Williams Tom Steyer ends campaign after Biden wins South Carolina primary https://t.co/8jw5MCQeB2 #FoxNews 38 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Steyer Ends 2020 Democratic Presidential Bid [Video]Tom Steyer Ends 2020 Democratic Presidential Bid

According to Reuters, Tom Steyer on Saturday abandoned his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Steyer abandoned his bid after trailing in third place in the South Carolina primary. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Campaign 2020: Joe Biden Is Projected Winner In South Carolina Primary [Video]Campaign 2020: Joe Biden Is Projected Winner In South Carolina Primary

It was a big night for former Vice President Joe Biden in the South Carolina primary; CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.