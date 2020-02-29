UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner expecting baby 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:40s - Published UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner expecting baby Johnson and Carrie Symonds are engaged and expecting a baby. She will be his third wife.View on euronews

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Britain’s Boris Johnson and girlfriend Carrie Symonds are having a baby LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner, Carrie Symonds, are expecting a...

Seattle Times - Published 10 hours ago



Prime Minister Boris Johnson's to marry pregnant partner Carrie Symonds The new baby will be at least the sixth child with three different women for the Prime Minister

The Cornishman - Published 11 hours ago







You Might Like