UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner expecting baby

Johnson and Carrie Symonds are engaged and expecting a baby.

She will be his third wife.View on euronews
Recent related news from verified sources

Britain’s Boris Johnson and girlfriend Carrie Symonds are having a baby

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner, Carrie Symonds, are expecting a...
Seattle Times - Published

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's to marry pregnant partner Carrie Symonds

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's to marry pregnant partner Carrie SymondsThe new baby will be at least the sixth child with three different women for the Prime Minister
The Cornishman - Published


Tweets about this

ReneTStJacques

Mr.Rene T St Jacques @Boris_JohnsonUK Congratulations .. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds announced their eng… https://t.co/DfIXQaogfS 2 minutes ago

ReneTStJacques

Mr.Rene T St Jacques @Boris_JohnsonUK Boris Johnson PM @Boris_JohnsonUK British Prime Minister, MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, proud… https://t.co/WtvbysM52S 4 minutes ago

devyani21

Devyani Joshi Great Congratulations"Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are expecting a child" https://t.co/d3aEBWAXL6 6 minutes ago

eastland_am

Eastland RT @LeaveEUOfficial: Our warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds, who are expecting their first child an… 7 minutes ago

anthonyjos

Anthony Joseph RT @BabaGlocal: The***is so bad that even the racist xenophobic prime minister Boris fucking Johnson is calling it divisive. 8 minutes ago

imkpbhatt

KASH ❤ RT @ANI: Prime Minister of United Kingdom (UK), Boris Johnson to wed, expecting baby with girlfriend Carrie Symonds: AFP news agency quotin… 10 minutes ago

WesleyBednaza

wesley Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are expecting a child https://t.co/R3sRSaFsNz 10 minutes ago

DarleneMantis

Darlene Mantis RT @SueSuezep: 43 lies, gaffes and scandals that make Boris Johnson unfit to be Prime Minister https://t.co/W5EqTkMUUA 14 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson And Partner Announce Pregnancy And Engagement [Video]British Prime Minister Boris Johnson And Partner Announce Pregnancy And Engagement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds announce engagement and baby on the way. According to CNN, the last child born to a sitting prime minister was in 2010 to David Cameron..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds expecting baby [Video]Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds expecting baby

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced that they are expecting a baby and that they have got engaged. A spokesman for the couple said: “The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

