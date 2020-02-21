Global  

South Korea Reports 376 New Cases Of People Infected With The Coronavirus

South Korea reported 376 new confirmed coronavirus cases.

Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the total number of infections is now 3,526.

According to Reuters, the country is facing the largest outbreak of the virus outside of China.

The KDCD said the death toll remains at 17 people.

Health authorities urged citizens from attending religious services and political events.
