Matt Luecking Fundraiser

Friends... family... and many others came together this evening to honor and celebrate the life of a former area radio personality.

Those who knew matt luecking say he loved giving back.

That's why friends came up with the idea to celebrate his leap year birthday every four years.

People came out to support the "matt luecking's blessed for another day memorial endowment fund" tonight.

The celebration took place at rick's smokehouse in terre haute.

Family members say it means the world to them to have so many people come out and celebrate.

"he was always looking out for me and wanted the best for me.

I couldn't have asked for a better big brother, so i'm trying to carry that on.

That love for him, as have all of these people that matt meant so much too.

Just to remember what a great guy he was."

