Letter to parents regarding coronavirus

Can help on our website... wthitv.com.

Schools across the country are also preparing for the coronavirus.

The north central parke community school corporation issued a letter to parents -- reassuring them the district is monitoring the outbreak.

Health officials are urging you to practice good health habits like washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds... and staying home when you're sick.

This is a story we will continue to update you on.

You can find full coverage on



