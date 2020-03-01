Coronavirus Update: White House Announces New Travel Restrictions, FDA Approves Testing In New York State

Global  

The White House has announced new travel restrictions in response to the coronavirus outbreak, and the FDA just approved testing for the virus in New York State; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
