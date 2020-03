Mother, Daughter Share Leap Day Birthday, Born 32 Years Apart now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:42s - Published The mother-daughter duo celebrated their birthdays in Philadelphia on Saturday. The mother-daughter duo celebrated their birthdays in Philadelphia on Saturday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Mother, Daughter Share Leap Day Birthday, Born 32 Years Apart MIXED PRECIPITATION, KODY,GEMA, JACKSON AND WHYATT WILLONLY GET TO CELEBRATE REALBIRTHDAYS EVERY FOUR YEARS.WE KNOW HOW SPECIAL LEAP YEARBIRTHDAYS ARE IN THE CITY OFBROTHERLY LOVE.AMANDA STONE MOTHER DAEBYSTONE CAME UP FROM GEORGIA TOBE TOGETHER THON DAY AFTER ALLTHEY ONLY GET TO CELEBRATETHEIR REAL BIRTHDAY EVERY FOURYEARS.WE TRY TO SPEND IT TOGETHEREVERY YEAR ESPECIALLY WHENIT'S ACTUAL BIRTH DAY.IT'S NICE WE GET TO SHARETHIS FIRST DAY TOGETHER.I WOULD NOT SAY MAP DAPWAS THE BEST BIRTH DAY PRESENTI EVER GOT.PRETTY BUSY THERE ALONG





Recent related news from verified sources Leap Day Babies: Just How Good (Or Bad) Is It To Have A Birthday Every 4 Years? NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Raenell Dawn, co-founder of the Honor Society of Leap Year Day Babies,...

NPR - Published 17 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this