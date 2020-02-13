Global  

Minnesota Infectious Disease Expert Discusses How To Prepare For Coronavirus

Minnesota Infectious Disease Expert Discusses How To Prepare For Coronavirus

Minnesota Infectious Disease Expert Discusses How To Prepare For Coronavirus

Dr Michael Osterholm talks about tips to be prepared for the coronavirus, Marielle Mohs reports (3:58).

WCCO 4 News at 10 - February 29, 2020
0
Recent related videos from verified sources

Minnesota Preps For Coronavirus [Video]Minnesota Preps For Coronavirus

The coronavirus isn't in Minnesota now, but officials say the potential for an outbreak is growing, reports Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield (2:02). WCCO 4 News At 6– February 26, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:02Published

The Three Ways Experts Say The Coronavirus Could Play Out [Video]The Three Ways Experts Say The Coronavirus Could Play Out

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has killed at least 1,370 people. According to Business Insider, the virus has also infected more than 60,000 and has spread to 26 countries...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:48Published

