Subway Scholar Athlete of the Week: Nyah Attaway

Two- sport athlete and an even better student... making this paradise bobcat our subway scholar athlete of the week... earning league m-v-p and first- team all league in soccer isn't enough domination for paradise high's nyah attaway... the junior now prepares for track season... just the discipline she has to move from one thing to the next and she doesn't lose a beat and for her to get everything fit into a day that she does it just tells you how motivated she is and how concentrated she is on what she needs to get done ladies, go!

Nyah explodes off the line and zooms the rest of the way... this bobcat stays in great shape on the track, thanks to what she does on the pitch... if i didn't do soccer i'd be dead and done by the first couple but soccer is what really keeps me in shape and keeps me going and make sure my legs don't get all tired.

And sprinting coach sonny johnstone loves the drive... nyah is just one of those dedicated athletes she works hard she shows up every day, ready to practice, ready to give her best just like she does in the classroom... that's right, on top of crushing track and soccer -- she keeps it going in the classroom with a three- point-eight grade point average... i honestly don't know how she excels at everything she does i mean the time management factor is amazing... i just try to get my stuff done on time and if i need help, talk to my teachers and go in early, stay in late if i need to just get the help i need and make sure i got it before i go like instead of not caring just keep focus... and nyah's been that way for quite a while... i've known nyah for three years now i've coached her for three years and just getting to know her how i know her not just as an athlete but on a personal basis she is going to be successful at whatever she wants to do in