Tom Steyer Ends 2020 Democratic Presidential Bid

Tom Steyer Ends 2020 Democratic Presidential Bid

Tom Steyer Ends 2020 Democratic Presidential Bid

According to Reuters, Tom Steyer on Saturday abandoned his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Steyer abandoned his bid after trailing in third place in the South Carolina primary.

The billionaire environmentalist poured hundreds of millions of dollars of his own money into his campaign.

Steyer dropped out of the race on the day of his strongest showing yet in a 2020 Democratic nominating contest.
Tom Steyer Ends 2020 Democratic Presidential Bid

Recent related news from verified sources

Billionaire Tom Steyer ending Democratic presidential bid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Billionaire activist Tom Steyer, who poured millions of dollars into his...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CTV News•New Zealand Herald•Reuters•Just Jared•USATODAY.com


Steyer Just Dropped Out Of The Presidential Race, But Black Reparations Won’t

Steyer Just Dropped Out Of The Presidential Race, But Black Reparations Won’tArticle by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Millions of African Americans were disappointed that...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



