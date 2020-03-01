Tom Steyer Ends 2020 Democratic Presidential Bid

Global  

According to Reuters, Tom Steyer on Saturday abandoned his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Steyer abandoned his bid after trailing in third place in the South Carolina primary.

The billionaire environmentalist poured hundreds of millions of dollars of his own money into his campaign.

Steyer dropped out of the race on the day of his strongest showing yet in a 2020 Democratic nominating contest.

Steyer told his supporters in South Carolina, “Honestly, I can’t see a path where I can win the presidency."
