Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Samsung Blames The Coronavirus For The Galaxy S20’s Low Sales Numbers

Samsung Blames The Coronavirus For The Galaxy S20’s Low Sales Numbers

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Samsung Blames The Coronavirus For The Galaxy S20’s Low Sales Numbers

Samsung Blames The Coronavirus For The Galaxy S20’s Low Sales Numbers

Samsung blamed the coronavirus for the horrible initial sales of their new Galaxy S20 in South Korea.

According to Gizmodo, the company sold 70,800 units of the phone on its first day available.

Its Galaxy S10 line released in 2019 sold 140,000 units on its first day.

Samsung points to the coronavirus and phone discounts as the reason for their bleak sales.

Apple also was affected by the virus, announcing it would not meet its revenue forecast for the March quarter.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Samsung Blames The Coronavirus For The Galaxy S20’s Low Sales Numbers

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.|EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

NO COMMERCIAL REPRODUCTION WITHOUT PERMISSION.



Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung blames ‘dismal’ initial Galaxy S20 sales on coronavirus fears

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series doesn’t officially go on sale in the US until next Friday, but the...
9to5Google - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

celebobsessed13

 RT @Gizmodo: Apparently, the phone is not the problem. #Samsung blames the Galaxy S20's horrible first day sales on coronavirus. https://t.… 1 minute ago

15MinuteNewsBus

Business News RT @15MinuteNewsTec: Samsung Blames the Coronavirus for the Galaxy S20's Horrible Sales Numbers https://t.co/zZGn8n0mGt #Gadgets 6 minutes ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India Samsung Blames the Coronavirus for the Galaxy S20’s Horrible Sales Numbers – Gizmodo https://t.co/xTlI3fnSlC https://t.co/P2WOpHnHUW 13 minutes ago

15MinuteNewsTec

Technology News Samsung Blames the Coronavirus for the Galaxy S20's Horrible Sales Numbers https://t.co/zZGn8n0mGt #Gadgets 15 minutes ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Samsung Blames the Coronavirus for the Galaxy S20’s Horrible Sales Numbers – Gizmodo https://t.co/gVtbJgIoQI 51 minutes ago

souqsell

Offers Deal Shop Samsung Blames the Coronavirus for the Galaxy S20’s Horrible Sales Numbers – Gizmodo https://t.co/78vIQ1BkSZ https://t.co/PgtE07PZlj 1 hour ago

junior_laravel

Junior. Apparently, the phone is not the problem. #Samsung blames the Galaxy S20's horrible first day sales on coronavirus.… https://t.co/zoXDsrVP4v 1 hour ago

Gizmodo

Gizmodo Apparently, the phone is not the problem. #Samsung blames the Galaxy S20's horrible first day sales on coronavirus.… https://t.co/k8XNCMRAwr 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung Ads’ Scott: Samsung TV+ Is Like Cable, But a ‘New Way of Working’ [Video]Samsung Ads’ Scott: Samsung TV+ Is Like Cable, But a ‘New Way of Working’

Samsung Ads’ head of sales and brand Michael Scott says that advertisers are attracted to Samsung TV+ because it has a similar format to linear cable TV but with access to new audiences who may be..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 02:09Published

The Fate Of WMC To Be Decided This Week + Samsung Unpacked Is Today | Digital Trends Live 2.10.20 [Video]The Fate Of WMC To Be Decided This Week + Samsung Unpacked Is Today | Digital Trends Live 2.10.20

On Digital Trends Live today: The MWC governing body will meet on Friday to decide whether to cancel the event; The Samsung Unpacked event is today - we're like to see a Galaxy S20, smart home speaker..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.