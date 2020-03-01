Mocs beat UNCG for Senior Day

Ryan playing his last game in mckenzie arena today.

Chatt hosting uncg for senior night right.

=== spartans go on a 13-2 run to open the game.

Maurice commander helping to chip that away.

13-4 uncg.

=== then the threes started dropping like this tennessee valley rain for the mocs.

Ryan living up to his matty thrice name.

13-7 spartans.

=== watch this pass from commander here.

... just call him captain hook.

Aj caldwell finishes.

15-10 spartans.

=== ryan thirsty for the three tonight.

15 points for the senior.

Mocs take the lead for the first time in the final seconds of the first half -- and they never give it back.

Mocs win 74-72.

Tennessee hosting florida this afternoon.