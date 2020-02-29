Global  

College Base: UE Beats Butler:

0
On the college diamonds..

Ue looks to make it two in a row as they host butler in the middle game of the three game set.

We pick it up in the bottom of the first... no score... but with two aboard..

Sophomore indiana stanley rips one into left..

Plating both jasper grad craig shepherd and robbie wilkes..

Aces up 2 early.

Bottom two... ue threatening again with with a pair in scoring position... shepherd belts one back up the middle... scoring both troy beilsmith and max malley..

For a ?0 lead.

And that would be more than enough for starting pitcher shane gray... who struck out seven... in the same number of innings.

Ue wins ?1..

They'll go for the sweep tomorrow.




