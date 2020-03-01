Global  

Lady Warriors Punch Ticket to WHAC Tournament Title Game

Lady Warriors Punch Ticket to WHAC Tournament Title Game
Lady Warriors Punch Ticket to WHAC Tournament Title Game

74-73..

???tech women also hosting a whac tournament semifinal this afternoon against aquinas... ???warriors in firm control when we pick this one up fourth quarter..

Saints trying to fight their way back into it... jakarri alven gets the tough reverse to go... cuts the deficit to 13..???but it's too little too late... other end, warriors have an answer... alexis hill kicks to emma wolfe in the corner... the former luers standout had 18..???then off the miss, you can give erika foy a rebound and an assist on this one... sets up deann kauffman for two of her 15...???tech rolls, 73-51... they'll host the whac tournament




