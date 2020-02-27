Global  

Happy birthday to 2020 Leap Year babies!

Here in greater lafayette.

Leap day babies are actually not that uncommon according to franciscan health nurses.

Today we stopped by the franciscan hospital to meet the lehe family.

This morning they welcomed their healthy baby girl named clemens.

The parents say her birthday will bring new traditions.

We actually heard from another women who's birthday is today that she, her family, they go on trips every four years so they go on big trips so i'm like well that's something to look forward to.

The next time these babies can celebrate on february 29 is 20-24.

That's it for news 18



