College MBB: UE Falls on Senior Day:

We have reached the final regular season game for the ue men's basketball team... and the aces have one last chance to grab a conference win before the mvc tourney begins.

Ue welcomes in illinois state as they look to end a 16 game losing streak on senior day.

We pick it up in the second half... that's when evan kuhlman sparks a rally ... draining the triple from the wing... ue down 3.

Next... k.j.

Riley takes matters into his hands... torching the twine with the triple from downtown.

And he's not done there... knocking down the lon?range two... plus the foul..

Getting three the old school way.

Aces within 1... and still hanging around.

Juwan newton leads the charge..

Going ?ball... corner pocket... good evansville takes the lead 4?46.

The redbirds would rally back... but the aces keep coming... down 4 with under five minutes to go ... kuhlman drains the corner trey..

Home team down one.

But illinois state does not crack.

Ue falls 7?60.




