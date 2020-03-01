Global  

Griffons win on senior day

0
Been for the griffons men's basketball in just year under sundance wicks... the team will finish with its first winning season in 10 years... and the seniors getting one more chance inside the senior day honoring jason jones, beau baker and tyus millhollin..

And what a day for millhollin..=== first half... millhollin..

Facilitates to jaron thames... griffons lead 36-35 at half..

== second half..

Tyus please stand up... goes for a career-high 34 points... breaking the three-point field goals in a game with 10... and ties the program record for individual 3s in a season with 96...=== missouri western picks up win 17... finish 13-6 in the conference... (sot )




Brandon Zenner Senior Day wrapping up for @MWSUMBB before they take on Washburn. No Will Eames for the Griffons again today. https://t.co/llogIOHtHI 9 hours ago

