Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary

According to Reuters, Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Saturday.

Biden is expected to defeat rival Bernie Sanders decisively for his first victory of the 2020 election campaign.

Biden’s bid has been gaining steam after lackluster finishes in the first two primary states.

In three days the primary turns to Super Tuesday, when 14 states and one territory will vote.
