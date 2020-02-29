Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality

According to Reuters on Saturday, a Washington state man has become the United States’ first fatality from the coronavirus.

The death comes after the Trump administration stepped up efforts to combat the spread of the global outbreak.

The patient, who was chronically ill prior to contracting COVID-19, died at EvergreenHealth Hospital in Kirkland, near Seattle.

The state has recorded two other “presumptive” coronavirus cases at a long-term care facility in Kirkland.

Most of the U.S. cases have occurred in travelers who were sent back from China.