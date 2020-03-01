Several Injured, Including Child, After 2 Shootings In Baldwin Hills Area 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:52s - Published Several Injured, Including Child, After 2 Shootings In Baldwin Hills Area At least three people are injured, including a child, after two separate shootings in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles.

