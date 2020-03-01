Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Several Injured, Including Child, After 2 Shootings In Baldwin Hills Area

Several Injured, Including Child, After 2 Shootings In Baldwin Hills Area

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
Several Injured, Including Child, After 2 Shootings In Baldwin Hills Area

Several Injured, Including Child, After 2 Shootings In Baldwin Hills Area

At least three people are injured, including a child, after two separate shootings in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Several Injured, Including Child, After 2 Shootings In Baldwin Hills Area https://t.co/8zwppby58c https://t.co/PtSvQW8pPs 19 minutes ago

curwen_sarah

SarahCurwen RT @shafiur: Terrible fighting from early morning in Patherkilla (Mrauk U). Listen to the audio below. Fighting between Arakan Army & #My… 24 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Several Injured, Including Young Girl, After 2 Shootings In Baldwin Hills Area [Video]Several Injured, Including Young Girl, After 2 Shootings In Baldwin Hills Area

At least three people are injured, including a child, after two separate shootings in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.