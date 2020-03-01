South Carolina Primary: Biden exits stage with wife after crucial victory

Global  

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden steps off the stage with his wife, Jill Biden, following his South Carolina primary victory speech at the University of South Carolina Volleyball Center in Columbia on Saturday night (February 29).
Joe Biden secures crucial victory in South Carolina primary [Video]Joe Biden secures crucial victory in South Carolina primary

Joe Biden won a landslide victory in the South Carolina primary on Saturday, reinvigorating his presidential campaign and establishing himself as the main competitor to Bernie Sanders in the battle for..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:28Published

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary [Video]Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary South Carolina marks the first primary win for the former vice president. Biden took 48.4% of the vote. Bernie Sanders came in second with 19.9% and Tom Steyer..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published

