Growing concerns over coronavirus
The virus, also referred to as COVID-19, has the attention of the state.

0

Growing concerns over coronavirus U-S HAS HAPPENED THE 50 YEAROLD MAN FROM WASHINGTON STATEHAD UNDERLYING HEALTH ISSUES..TODAY - THE TRUMPADMINISTRATION - BUMPING UPTRAVEL ADVISORIES ANDRESTRICTIONS ((SOT)) SOTPENCE: WE ARE URGING AMERICANSTO NOT TRAVEL TO THE AREAS INITALY AND THE AREAS IN SOUTHKOREA THAT ARE MOST AFFECTED BYTHE CORONAVIRUS.ABC NEWS REPORTS MORE PEOPLEWHO CONTRACTED THECORONOAVRISUS WITHOUT BEING INCONTACT WITH THOSE WHO ARESICK-OR TRAVELING-ARE POPPINGUP.LOCALLY - NEVADA GOVERNOR STEVESIOLAK IS HOPING TO EASEWORRIES 15:24:32 GOV.STEVE SISOLAK // (D) NEVADA UMCSTATED JUST THE OTHER DAY THEANTIDOTE TO FEAR IS KNOWLEDGEAND PREPAREDNESS.SO THAT'S WHAT WE'RE GOING TODO WE'RE GOING TO PREPARE NOTPANIC.BUT THE IMPACT ON THE SILVERSTATE IS STILL NOT KNOWN NOCONFIRMED CASES HEREBUT WEDO KNOW SO FAR GOOGLE HASCANCELED A MAJOR LAS VEGASEVENT AFTER ONE OF THEIREMPLOYEES CONTRACTED THEVIRUS..OVERSEAS...AND THE ASSOCIATION OFSOUTHEAST ASIAN NATIONS..ON MARCH 14 IN LAS VEGAS HASALSO BEEN CANCELED.((SOT)) MELISSA PEEK/BULLOCKNEVADA STATE EPIDEMIOLOGIST15:26:55 "THE PLAN FOR OURPUBLIC HEALTH RESPONSE IS TOEARLY DETECT, AND RAPIDLYCONTAIN INTRODUCTIONS OF THISVIRUS IN NEVADA."







