About 30 miles North of Bakersfield, in Tulare County, there's the first town that was founded, financed and governed by African Americans in California.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Preserving the history of the first town established by African Americans in California AND AS THE CELEBRATIONOF THE HISTORY COMES TO ANEND... WE TAKE YOU 30 MILESNORTH OF BAKERSFIELD, INTOTULARE COUNTY.. WHERETHERE'S THE FIRST TOWN TO BEFOUNDED, FINANCED ANDGOVERNED BY AFRICAN AMERICANS.23ABC'S IMANI STEPHENS TAKES ALOOK AT THE HISTORY OFALLENSWORTH... IMANI.BAYAN, ALLENSWORTH WAS FOUNDEDIN 1908 - AND OVER AHUNDRED YEARS LATER, THE STORIESOF THE ORIGINALSETTLERS ARE STILL BEING SHAREDTODAY...NATWIND BLOWINGALLENSWORTHIS THE FIRST TOWN IN CALIFORNIATO BE FOUNDED,FINANCED AND GOVERNED BY AFRICANAMERICANS<





