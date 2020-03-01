Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Senator McSally speaks out following first Coronavirus related death in U.S..

Senator McSally speaks out following first Coronavirus related death in U.S..

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
Senator McSally speaks out following first Coronavirus related death in U.S..Senator McSally speaks out following first Coronavirus related death in U.S..
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality [Video]Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality

According to Reuters on Saturday, a Washington state man has become the United States’ first fatality from the coronavirus. The death comes after the Trump administration stepped up efforts to combat..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Third Case Of Coronavirus In Chicago Area [Video]Third Case Of Coronavirus In Chicago Area

That case comes on the same day at the first reported death from the virus in the United States. CBS 2's Mike Puccinelli reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.