Greece on the defensive as Turkey opens border to refugees

Greece on the defensive as Turkey opens border to refugees

Greece on the defensive as Turkey opens border to refugees

Athens says it will push back any undocumented migrants from Turkey as Ankara opens borders for Europe-bound refugees.
As Turkey opens path to Europe, one refugee describes war-like scene at border with Greece

An Iranian refugee who is trying to cross the border from Turkey into Greece described babies and the...
CBC.ca - Published

U.N. says it unaware of any change in Turkish border policy on refugees

The U.N. refugee agency said on Friday that it had not been informed of any change in Turkey's policy...
Reuters - Published


trwill10_tom

Gustav RT @LordBrexit: Isn't this how the Roman Empire fell when barbarians invaded in these numbers? https://t.co/ZMYGSrfL1q 12 minutes ago

TheUrbanNewz

TheUrbanNewz Greece on the defensive as Turkey opens border to refugees - Al Jazeera English https://t.co/KEpDFrm6Oz https://t.co/69H6mDzyaP 39 minutes ago

MAXWORLDFACTS

MAXWORLDFACTS Greece on the defensive as Turkey opens border to refugees https://t.co/y60GbK8s2U via @YouTube 56 minutes ago

HusseniHussein

HUSSEIN AL HUSSENI Greece on the defensive as Turkey opens border to refugees 1 hour ago

benkhamun

Benjamin Greece on the defensive as Turkey opens border to refugees https://t.co/oJC1C0MbJK 1 hour ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews Greece on the defensive as Turkey opens border to refugees https://t.co/cYdJxHStsv 2 hours ago

AutoBlowjobs

Auto Blow Jobs Greece on the defensive as Turkey opens border to refugees https://t.co/Aqv0YPVSjb 2 hours ago

BirguelZ

Che RT @aidbrom: Greece on the defensive as Turkey opens border to refugees https://t.co/gzJwvxH1fO https://t.co/vlmht1Ot2r 2 hours ago


Erdogan vows to keep doors open for refugees heading to Europe [Video]Erdogan vows to keep doors open for refugees heading to Europe

Turkish president says EU should 'keep its promises' as Greek police fire tear gas at new refugee arrivals on border.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published

Panic on Turkey's border with Greece [Video]Panic on Turkey's border with Greece

Refugees from across the Middle East are heading for European borders after Turkey encouraged them attempt to reach the EU.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:55Published

