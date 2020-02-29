Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bob Kerslake > Lord Kerslake on Rutman resignation

Lord Kerslake on Rutman resignation

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Lord Kerslake on Rutman resignation

Lord Kerslake on Rutman resignation

Former head of the civil service Lord Kerslake comments on the resignation of Sir Philip Rutnam as Permanent Secretary to the Home Office amid accusations of bullying under Priti Patel's leadership.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lord Kerslake breaks down Rutnam resignation [Video]Lord Kerslake breaks down Rutnam resignation

LBC

Credit: LBC     Duration: 02:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.