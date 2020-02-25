Ecuador confirms first case of coronavirus

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:35s
Ecuador on Saturday (February 29th) confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus.

The 70-year-old patient is believed to have contracted the virus in Spain and arrived in Ecuador about 15 days ago.

The patient has been isolated for treatment in a specialist unit.

This clip shows passengers arriving at Quito International Airport wearing masks shortly after the news of the first case broke.
Ecuador confirms its first case of new coronavirus

Ecuador has confirmed the first case of a fast-spreading new coronavirus in the Andean country, its...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •allAfrica.comZee NewsSeattle TimesNew Zealand Herald


Coronavirus spreads from Italy to Croatia, Switzerland and Austria

Croatia became the first country in the Balkans, where a case of coronavirus Covid-19 infection was...
PRAVDA - Published


