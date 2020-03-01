Storm Jorge whips up seafoam in Newquay in Cornwall

High winds from Storm Jorge whipped up seafoam in Cornwall on Saturday (February 29th).

"I went for a very windy walk along the coast at Newquay with my son and discovered all the seafoam gathering amongst the rocks along Towan headland," said filmer Mark Brown.

++CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: THIS VIDEO HAS BEEN LOOPED++