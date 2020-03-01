Global  

Matt Hancock doesn't rule out lockdowns in the UK following coronavirus outbreak

Matt Hancock doesn't rule out lockdowns in the UK following coronavirus outbreak

Matt Hancock doesn't rule out lockdowns in the UK following coronavirus outbreak

Credit: BBC One/Andrew Marr Show Health Secretary Matt Hancock appears on The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday to discuss the outbreak of Covid-19.

Mr Hancock says he won't rule out lockdowns similar to those seen in China.
