Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ryanair pilot battles Storm Jorge winds on approach to UK airport

Ryanair pilot battles Storm Jorge winds on approach to UK airport

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:35s - Published < > Embed
Ryanair pilot battles Storm Jorge winds on approach to UK airport

Ryanair pilot battles Storm Jorge winds on approach to UK airport

A Ryanair pilot had to battle strong winds from Storm Jorge today (March 1st) on the approach to Leeds Bradford airport in the UK .

"The plane approaches the runway sideways as it flies against the wind," said the filmer
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Storm Jorge to bring 70mph winds and heavy rain to UK [Video]Storm Jorge to bring 70mph winds and heavy rain to UK

Flood-hit communities will face further heavy rain and strong winds as Storm Jorge makes its way across the UK over the weekend. Parts of Wales and northern England could see between 60 to 80mm of rain..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

WEB EXTR: Planes Wobble In Wind At Airports In Europe [Video]WEB EXTR: Planes Wobble In Wind At Airports In Europe

Watch as planes battle high winds during takeoff and landing at Birmingham Airport in England and Zurich Airport in Switzerland. A storm has been battering Europe over the weekend, causing hundreds of..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.