Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina PrimaryCBS4's Micahel Jorge shares the details.
Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden wins South Carolina primary

Joe Biden has won the South Carolina primary, according to multiple projections released shortly...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Mediaite•Newsy•Seattle Times•Reuters•USATODAY.com•SBS


Biden Makes Last Chance Effort To Challenge Sanders In South Carolina

Joe Biden may have his first primary victory in South Carolina, something that is essential for his...
Eurasia Review - Published


Tweets about this

AlxiMatlan

Alxi 🌈 RT @PalmerReport: Joe Biden’s day so far: - Wins South Carolina in massive blowout - Takes popular vote lead in overall primary race - Tom… 3 seconds ago

wins_gold

USA Wins the Gold RT @gardengirl625: Doing his @HillaryClinton imitation?? #Senile @JoeBiden Slips into Southern Accent After South Carolina Victory https://… 8 seconds ago

kricklys

Krick #❤️🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Castterry: Tom Steyer ends campaign after Biden wins South Carolina primary. Billionaire and environmental activist Tom Steyer ended hi… 15 seconds ago

dantitmuss

Dan Titmuss No primary wins until South Carolina? I guess he was... BIDEN his time! I'm charging $1 for this tweet so if you r… https://t.co/8wq52i3xzh 16 seconds ago

nativeveteran

Jen BERNIECRAT Advice RE:-BREAKING: Biden Wins Big In South Carolina Primary https://t.co/5bw1ili4ms via @YouTube… https://t.co/e9T7lVOHfc 24 seconds ago

leighforusa1

LeighForUSA RT @Destiny3650: BYE BYE TOM!! “I GUESS THAT “BACKED THAT AZZ UP” DANCE DIDN’T WORK HUH @TomSteyer”https://t.co/3kbMW8E13q 29 seconds ago

Mia11204Jeanne

Jeanne RT @BillOReilly: Biden wins big in South Carolina. Here’s the deal, in fact, his campaign is almost out of money! Will Hunter lend him some… 30 seconds ago

TammyJa58005315

Tammy Jackson RT @schwartzbCNBC: NEW: Joe Biden bundlers are seeing surge of pledges from new big money donors after his win in South Carolina. Many of… 40 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

South Carolina win gives Biden campaign new life [Video]South Carolina win gives Biden campaign new life

Former vice president Joe Biden secured a convincing win in South Carolina's Democratic primary on Saturday (February 29), resurrecting his campaign to take on Donald Trump for the presidency.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published

Joe Biden secures crucial victory in South Carolina primary [Video]Joe Biden secures crucial victory in South Carolina primary

Joe Biden won a landslide victory in the South Carolina primary on Saturday, reinvigorating his presidential campaign and establishing himself as the main competitor to Bernie Sanders in the battle for..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:28Published

