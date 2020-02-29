Global  

First US Death From Coronavirus Confirmed In Washington State

First US Death From Coronavirus Confirmed In Washington StateCBS4's Danya Bacchus shares the latest details.
After first Coronavirus death in US, Donald Trump imposes international travel restrictions

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced restrictions on travel from Iran and advised fellow...
A Washington woman has died from coronavirus: What we know about the first death in the US

The first person in the U.S. to die after contracting the new coronavirus died overnight in...
Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality [Video]Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality

According to Reuters on Saturday, a Washington state man has become the United States’ first fatality from the coronavirus. The death comes after the Trump administration stepped up efforts to combat..

Kent State University requires all students studying in Italy to return to US amid coronavirus crisis [Video]Kent State University requires all students studying in Italy to return to US amid coronavirus crisis

Kent State University is requiring all students studying abroad in Florence, Italy to return to the United States due to the rapidly developing coronavirus COVID-19 crisis in the country.

