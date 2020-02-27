Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CBS4's Team 'Chicken Wang' Gets First Place At 6th Annual 'Wings For Wishes'

CBS4's Team 'Chicken Wang' Gets First Place At 6th Annual 'Wings For Wishes'

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
CBS4's Team 'Chicken Wang' Gets First Place At 6th Annual 'Wings For Wishes'

CBS4's Team 'Chicken Wang' Gets First Place At 6th Annual 'Wings For Wishes'

CBSMiami anchor Frances Wang served as team captain of Team ‘Chicken Wang,’ which also included reporter Ty Russell, creative producer Oliana Torres, editor Irving Mercado, morning producer Tommy Fletcher and photojournalist Claudia Soto.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FrancesWangTV

Frances Wang (#FrannyInMiami) RT @JenniferWXwoman: So proud!! Go Team “Chicken Wang”!!! #CBS4!!! 🙌 21 hours ago

JenniferWXwoman

Jennifer Correa So proud!! Go Team “Chicken Wang”!!! #CBS4!!! 🙌 https://t.co/h3cKqkLxTb 21 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Record-Breaking 6K People Biked, Ran & Volunteered In 10th Annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge [Video]Record-Breaking 6K People Biked, Ran & Volunteered In 10th Annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge

CBS4's Frances Wang reports on the ride in the fight against cancer.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:55Published

South Florida Preparing For Coronavirus [Video]South Florida Preparing For Coronavirus

CBS4's Frances Wang explains the plan Miami-Dade County Public Schools is putting in place.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.