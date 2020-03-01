Global  

Twelve new patients in England have tested positive for Covid-19

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK leapt to 35 after 12 new patients were identified in England.
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Twelve more cases confirmed in England

Twelve more patients in England test positive for the virus, taking the UK's total to 35.
BBC News - Published

Twelve new coronavirus cases in UK as total climbs to 35

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK leapt to 35 after 12 new patients were identified...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Tamworth Herald



