Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the South Carolina Primary yesterday.

As Michael George tells us, Joe Biden hopes he's now got momentum for Super Tuesday.

(3:38) WCCO Sunday Morning – March 1, 2020
Photos: Joe Biden wins South Carolina primary

Joe Biden celebrates with supporters in Columbia after securing the win in the South Carolina...
Delawareonline - Published Also reported by •IndependentMediaiteUSATODAY.comDenver PostSeattle TimesNew Zealand HeraldSBSNewsyNPR


Biden touts landslide victory in South Carolina, swipes at Sanders 'revolution'

A euphoric Joe Biden thanked South Carolina for a landslide primary victory on Saturday that boosted...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Newsy



South Carolina win gives Biden campaign new life [Video]South Carolina win gives Biden campaign new life

Former vice president Joe Biden secured a convincing win in South Carolina's Democratic primary on Saturday (February 29), resurrecting his campaign to take on Donald Trump for the presidency.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published

Joe Biden secures crucial victory in South Carolina primary [Video]Joe Biden secures crucial victory in South Carolina primary

Joe Biden won a landslide victory in the South Carolina primary on Saturday, reinvigorating his presidential campaign and establishing himself as the main competitor to Bernie Sanders in the battle for..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:28Published

